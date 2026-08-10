Bezos Bids Big: Landmark Investment in Liverpool FC

A consortium led by Jeff Bezos is nearing a deal to acquire a one-third stake in Liverpool FC, valuing the club at £4.4 billion. The group also includes Facebook's Eduardo Saverin. This substantial investment highlights an increase in the club's valuation under Fenway Sports Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:23 IST
Bezos Bids Big: Landmark Investment in Liverpool FC
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In a significant development for English football, a consortium that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is on the verge of clinching a deal to purchase a substantial stake in Liverpool FC, valued at roughly £4.4 billion.

This investor group is spearheaded by Amit Bhatia, the former shareholder of Queens Park Rangers and the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. The group also features Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

The transaction underscores the soaring valuation of Liverpool under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, which bought the club in 2010, reflecting a marked increase during their 16-year tenure.

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