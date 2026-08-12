Leadership Crisis Looms for New Zealand's Prime Minister Luxon

New Zealand's political landscape is fraught with tension as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon prepares to address National Party lawmakers in an urgent meeting. The gathering, set for Wednesday in Wellington, comes amid intensifying speculation over Luxon's leadership, mere months before a general election.

Despite surviving a leadership vote in April, Luxon has faced declining support within the polls, with economic challenges and his own controversial comments fueling discontent. Media reports suggest increasing speculation about his future, prompting Luxon to call an emergency assembly at Parliament.

The economic backdrop is grim, with high unemployment and inflation, leading National to trail Labour in polls. Luxon's recent remarks on potential electoral reforms and his directive for businesses to self-reliance have brushed with criticism. Possible successors to Luxon have emerged, with Attorney-General Chris Bishop and Education Minister Erica Stanford among the names mentioned.