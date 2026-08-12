China is leading the charge in AI-driven weather forecasting as it applies cutting-edge technology to improve accuracy in predicting extreme climate events. AI models like Fengwu and Pangu, developed by Chinese researchers, are revolutionizing the field by providing faster and more precise forecasts. This leap makes China a formidable player in global meteorology.

In the aerospace sector, Rocket Lab has adjusted its Neutron rocket launch timeline, causing a dip in shares. Initially set for launch in the fourth quarter, the new schedule now focuses on readiness rather than a specific launch date, underscoring the challenges of ambitious aerospace projects amidst competition in commercial and national-security missions.

The Mediterranean Sea, meanwhile, is experiencing drastic ecological shifts due to global warming, affecting native and invasive marine species. Fishermen, such as those along the Cyprus coast, face the growing impacts of climate change, which are reshaping the region's marine biodiversity.