Trump's Executive Order on Vaccines Reignites Controversy

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the number of routine childhood vaccinations in the United States, drawing swift opposition from the medical community.

The order aligns with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s objective of revising the vaccine schedule, despite a federal court's previous halt to such changes. Trump and Kennedy assert a vaccine-autism connection, a claim contradicted by extensive scientific research.

Under the new order, the number of universal childhood vaccines is reduced from 18 to 11. Key vaccines for diseases such as COVID-19 and the flu are now recommended only for high-risk groups or upon clinical consultation. Major medical organizations argue that the changes could lead to increased vulnerability to preventable diseases among children.