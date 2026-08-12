Judicial Blockade: USPS Halted in Mail-In Voting Rule Implementation

A federal judge has blocked the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing a part of former President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at tightening mail-in voting rules nationwide. The ruling expands a previous order, preventing USPS from requiring states to provide voter lists for ballot delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 02:43 IST
Judicial Blockade: USPS Halted in Mail-In Voting Rule Implementation
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A federal judge in Boston has stopped the U.S. Postal Service from implementing part of an executive order by former President Donald Trump. The order sought to tighten mail-in voting rules ahead of the crucial November elections that will determine congressional control. This judicial decision marks another expansion of an earlier order issued in June.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's ruling builds on previous judicial actions that blocked Trump's administration from imposing these rules in 23 mostly Democratic-led states. Voting rights groups had strongly advocated for a nationwide block, arguing the order disrupted mail-in voting procedures.

The contested rule would have forced states to provide voter lists and adopt new ballot handling procedures before the USPS would ensure mail delivery. Judge Talwani's recent decision underscores the judiciary's role in shaping the mail-in voting landscape amidst unprecedented political pressures.

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