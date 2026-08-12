Family Legacy or Political Coronation? The Battle for South Carolina's Senate Seat

Darline Graham, sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, has moved forward to a run-off in her bid to become the Republican nominee for South Carolina's open Senate seat. The unexpected opening follows the death of her brother, Lindsey Graham, from a heart ailment.

Governor Henry McMaster appointed her to temporarily fill the seat until early January, and President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed her for a full term. Critics argue that her attempt at the Senate seat resembles a political coronation, lacking her own political track record.

In the upcoming August run-off, Graham will face U.S. Representative Ralph Norman. Their contest spotlights growing tensions in a state pivotal to Republican prospects in this November's midterm elections.