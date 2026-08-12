Tensions Rise: Taiwan Denounces Chinese-Indonesian Naval Drills

Taiwan's government has vehemently criticized planned Chinese naval exercises with Indonesia off its eastern coast, viewing them as a perilous provocation. Taipei alleges that Beijing aims to fabricate an international image of dominance over these waters, intensifying regional tensions further.

China, asserting Taiwan as its territory, announced a rare joint drill with an Indonesian warship near the island. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council condemned this as a political maneuver disguised as a navigation exercise, urging Beijing to desist from such destabilizing actions.

The drill announcement coincides with Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military drills, simulating defense against a potential Chinese assault, while diplomatic dialogues between U.S. and Indonesian defense officials underscore the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play.