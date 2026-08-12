Tensions Rise: Taiwan Denounces Chinese-Indonesian Naval Drills
Taiwan criticizes planned Chinese-Indonesian naval drills east of the island, accusing China of trying to project control over regional waters. Beijing's move is viewed as provocative, with Taiwan labeling it 'political manipulation.' The development comes amid heightened Chinese military actions around Taiwan, drawing international scrutiny.
- Country:
- China
Taiwan's government has vehemently criticized planned Chinese naval exercises with Indonesia off its eastern coast, viewing them as a perilous provocation. Taipei alleges that Beijing aims to fabricate an international image of dominance over these waters, intensifying regional tensions further.
China, asserting Taiwan as its territory, announced a rare joint drill with an Indonesian warship near the island. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council condemned this as a political maneuver disguised as a navigation exercise, urging Beijing to desist from such destabilizing actions.
The drill announcement coincides with Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military drills, simulating defense against a potential Chinese assault, while diplomatic dialogues between U.S. and Indonesian defense officials underscore the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play.