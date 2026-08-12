Progressive Vs. Conservative: A New Battleground in Midwest Gubernatorial Primaries
The U.S. gubernatorial primaries in Minnesota and Wisconsin feature polarizing candidates: Mike Lindell, vying for Minnesota's Republican nomination with Trump's endorsement, and Francesca Hong, aiming to become Wisconsin's first democratic socialist governor. The races represent a test of both the progressive momentum within the Democratic party and Trump's influence on Republican voters.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. gubernatorial primaries in Minnesota and Wisconsin closed on Tuesday, revealing an intriguing battle between candidates at the extremes of the political spectrum. Former MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell seeks the Republican nomination in Minnesota, bolstered by Trump's endorsement, while Democratic socialist Francesca Hong aims for a historic win in Wisconsin.
Minnesota Republicans are confronting a divided field, with Lindell asserting he can rally Democratic support despite the party's challenges. He has separated from his CEO role to commit to the campaign. Lindell's controversial stance on the 2020 election remains contentious. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Hong faces off against party favorite David Crowley, touting progressive policies amid criticism for past tweets.
With left-leaning Democrats endorsing tax increases and other progressive agendas, the primaries are key indicators of evolving party dynamics. The outcomes could signal the strength of progressive energy versus traditional political endorsements in shaping November's midterm elections.
ALSO READ
-
Surprising Turn: Lisa Demuth Secures GOP Gubernatorial Nomination
-
Rebecca Cooke: The Democratic Challenger for Wisconsin's Competitive District
-
Klobuchar for Governor: Minnesota Democrats' Bold Choice
-
Tom Tiffany: GOP's Gubernatorial Choice
-
Minnesota and Wisconsin Primaries: Testing Ideological Boundaries