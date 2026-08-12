Global Markets Brace for U.S. Inflation Data Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The currency market showed little movement as the dollar traded sideways in the early hours of the Asian session, with investors eagerly anticipating U.S. inflation data later in the day. Geopolitical tensions, particularly renewed attacks in Middle Eastern waterways, have done little to shake the dollar's steadiness.

Other major currencies, including the yen, euro, and British pound, held their positions despite recent market interventions. Meanwhile, oil prices slightly increased following Iran-backed Houthi attacks and U.S. military responses in critical maritime zones. This geopolitical unrest is adding yet another layer of complexity to the markets.

Traders remain divided on the Federal Reserve's next steps ahead of their upcoming meeting, with futures indicating a split decision on potential rate changes. Concurrently, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether experienced marginal declines, reflecting the overall uncertainty in global financial markets.