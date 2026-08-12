Praggnanandhaa Shines at Sinquefield Cup with Thrilling Victory

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa showcased his formidable skills by defeating World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov in a thrilling second-round match at the Sinquefield Cup. According to ESPN, the marathon game swung in Praggnanandhaa's favor after Sindarov made a critical error on the 82nd move, enabling the Indian player to capitalize and secure victory in 13 additional moves.

Praggnanandhaa's win ties him at the top of the leaderboard with Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Levon Aronian, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, each earning 1.5 points from their performances thus far. Meanwhile, Indian participants in the Cairns Cup faced challenges, with R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, and Koneru Humpy collectively securing only half a point in the second round, as reported by ESPN.

The latest victory builds on Praggnanandhaa's recent triumph at the Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid and Blitz event, where he finished with 23/35 points. Earlier this year, he made waves by winning the Norway Chess 2026 title. In recognition of his achievements, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honored Praggnanandhaa with a Rs 50 lakh cash reward at a ceremony in Chennai, further cementing his status as a chess prodigy. (ANI)