EU Pledges €2 Million for Earthquake Relief in Colombia
The European Union has announced a financial aid package of €2 million to assist communities in Colombia affected by a recent earthquake. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the support on Wednesday, underscoring the EU's commitment to helping regions in need during natural disasters.
- Country:
- Colombia
The European Union has stepped forward with a substantial aid package worth €2 million aimed at supporting communities in Colombia reeling from the impact of a recent earthquake.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this significant contribution on Wednesday, demonstrating the EU's commitment to international relief efforts.
The financial assistance underscores the EU's dedication to providing timely support to affected regions facing the aftermath of devastating natural disasters.