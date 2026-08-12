Global Markets React as Geopolitical Tensions Surge Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

Oil and gold prices continued their upward trajectory on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions intensified. This comes ahead of key U.S. inflation data that has market participants eagerly anticipating potential Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

The yen depreciated against the dollar, reversing gains seen after Japan and the U.S. intervened in currency markets. In Asia, the regional share benchmark rose, buoyed by a surge in South Korean tech stocks.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Iran-aligned Houthi forces reported separate attacks on shipping. North Korea's missile launch heightened regional tensions, and markets remained focused on upcoming U.S. consumer price index data.