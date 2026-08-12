Global Markets React as Geopolitical Tensions Surge Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

Oil and gold prices surged on Wednesday amid heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly involving the U.S., North Korea, Iran, and Yemen. As market participants await crucial U.S. inflation data, the yen weakened, tech stocks in South Korea soared, and the Federal Reserve considers an interest rate hike to address inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:18 IST
Global Markets React as Geopolitical Tensions Surge Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
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Oil and gold prices continued their upward trajectory on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions intensified. This comes ahead of key U.S. inflation data that has market participants eagerly anticipating potential Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

The yen depreciated against the dollar, reversing gains seen after Japan and the U.S. intervened in currency markets. In Asia, the regional share benchmark rose, buoyed by a surge in South Korean tech stocks.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Iran-aligned Houthi forces reported separate attacks on shipping. North Korea's missile launch heightened regional tensions, and markets remained focused on upcoming U.S. consumer price index data.

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