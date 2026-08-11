Wallabies Lock Faces Suspension Amid Dangerous Play Controversy

Wallabies player Miles Amatosero has been suspended for three matches following a red card for dangerous play during a game against Japan. This suspension affects upcoming matches, but he could return if he completes a coaching program. Coach Les Kiss comments on the incident and upcoming team plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 08:54 IST
Wallabies Lock Faces Suspension Amid Dangerous Play Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Wallabies lock Miles Amatosero has been handed a three-match suspension for dangerous play, impacting his participation in upcoming fixtures.

Sent off for high contact during Australia's recent victory over Japan, Amatosero's availability for future matches now hinges on his attendance at a coaching intervention program.

Coach Les Kiss acknowledged the incident wasn't an emotional outburst, indicating team line-ups would be announced following the decision.

TRENDING

1
Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

South Africa
2
Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russia
3
Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Argentina
4
UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026