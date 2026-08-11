Wallabies Lock Faces Suspension Amid Dangerous Play Controversy
Wallabies player Miles Amatosero has been suspended for three matches following a red card for dangerous play during a game against Japan. This suspension affects upcoming matches, but he could return if he completes a coaching program. Coach Les Kiss comments on the incident and upcoming team plans.
- Country:
- Australia
Wallabies lock Miles Amatosero has been handed a three-match suspension for dangerous play, impacting his participation in upcoming fixtures.
Sent off for high contact during Australia's recent victory over Japan, Amatosero's availability for future matches now hinges on his attendance at a coaching intervention program.
Coach Les Kiss acknowledged the incident wasn't an emotional outburst, indicating team line-ups would be announced following the decision.