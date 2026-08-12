Cricketing Rivals: India and Afghanistan Gear Up for T20I Series in Delhi

In a testament to growing cricket ties, Afghanistan is set to host India for a three-match T20I series at Delhi's iconic Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. Scheduled from September 13 to 17, this series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Program, underscoring the collaborative spirit between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mithun Manhas, President of BCCI, expressed his optimism about the series, emphasizing its role in providing Afghan players with competitive exposure. He stated that bilateral cricket remains crucial for fostering international competition and strengthening relations between cricketing nations. The BCCI's Secretary, Devajit Saikia, noted the bilateral history between the two countries, drawing attention to memorable matches and Afghanistan's fanbase within India.

Rohan Jaitley of DDCA highlighted the excitement surrounding the series, assuring fans of an engaging cricketing experience. ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf reiterated the importance of the series for Afghanistan, emphasizing the critical support from BCCI. This series, featuring matches on September 13, 15, and 17, aims to enrich the cricketing landscape and foster deeper ties.