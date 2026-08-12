Bundesliga's 50+1 Rule Upheld: A Shield for German Football's Identity

The Bundesliga's 50+1 rule, protecting clubs from major investor control, is permissible under German antitrust laws, according to Bundeskartellamt. While favored by fans, critics argue it limits investments. Exceptions exist for long-term investors, and clubs must consistently apply the rule. The decision aims to safeguard the club-based nature of the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 14:57 IST
Bundesliga's 50+1 Rule Upheld: A Shield for German Football's Identity
  • Country:
  • Germany

On Wednesday, Germany's Bundeskartellamt announced its support for the Bundesliga's longstanding 50+1 ownership rule, ensuring clubs remain largely under the control of fans, rather than major outside investors.

Despite its popularity, critics argue the rule stifles necessary investment to keep German football competitive. Exceptions are made for investors with a 20-year financial commitment to a club, allowing some leeway in the strict regulation.

Bundeskartellamt President Andreas Mundt emphasized the importance of applying the rule consistently to preserve the sport's club-based nature, underscoring the need for legal certainty in anticipatory regulatory environments.

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