On Wednesday, Germany's Bundeskartellamt announced its support for the Bundesliga's longstanding 50+1 ownership rule, ensuring clubs remain largely under the control of fans, rather than major outside investors.

Despite its popularity, critics argue the rule stifles necessary investment to keep German football competitive. Exceptions are made for investors with a 20-year financial commitment to a club, allowing some leeway in the strict regulation.

Bundeskartellamt President Andreas Mundt emphasized the importance of applying the rule consistently to preserve the sport's club-based nature, underscoring the need for legal certainty in anticipatory regulatory environments.