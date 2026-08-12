Mass School Closures in Sarawak Due to Indonesian Haze

In Malaysia's Sarawak, over 100 schools have shut down as a precaution against worsening haze, resulting from forest fires in Indonesia. This measure aims to protect children's health amidst deteriorating air quality, as reported by Malaysia's national news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:05 IST
Mass School Closures in Sarawak Due to Indonesian Haze
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  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In an effort to safeguard children's health, more than 100 schools in Malaysia's Sarawak state have been closed due to the harmful effects of haze.

The haze, which has been intensifying, is attributed to forest fires in neighboring Indonesia, creating concerns about the air quality.

Malaysia's national news agency has reported the closures as a protective measure amidst the escalating environmental issue.

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