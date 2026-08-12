Indonesia's navy has clarified that upcoming joint naval drills with China near Taiwan are routine, dismissing Taipei's concerns over potential military aggression. Taiwan deems the drills provocative, with its Mainland Affairs Council urging Beijing to halt what it terms as 'dangerous behavior.' However, the Indonesian navy insists that the exercises are traditional maritime passings, unrelated to combat scenarios.

China's defense stance asserts sovereign rights over adjacent waters to Taiwan, planning to conduct navigation exercises with the Indonesian vessel I Gusti Ngurah Rai in mid-August. While Taiwan expresses geopolitical unease, Indonesian officials emphasize the non-combatant nature of these interactions, describing them as universal naval traditions during maritime transit.

Ongoing tensions come amid Taiwan's Han Kuang war games, simulating defenses against possible Chinese incursions. With the backdrop of these maneuvers, Taiwan persists in its stance that its future should be solely determined by its people, countering China's expansive maritime claims and military pressure.