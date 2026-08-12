FTSE Faces Stagnation as Midcaps Soar

The London FTSE 100 index saw little movement on Wednesday with investors holding off ahead of incoming U.S. inflation data. The index inched up by a mere 0.04%, standing at 10,848.75 points as of 1014 GMT.

In contrast, midcap stocks made substantial gains. The FTSE 250 climbed 0.5% to reach 24,916.12 points, appearing set to achieve a record closing.

This surge was largely driven by the performance of Balfour Beatty, which saw its share value increase significantly after the company announced an optimistic revision of its annual forecast.