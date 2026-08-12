Turmoil in Indian Table Tennis: Governance Crisis Hits Asian Games Preparations

The sports ministry of India suspended the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) due to significant governance shortcomings. This decision puts tremendous uncertainty on the horizon of Indian table tennis, especially with the upcoming Asian Games just five weeks away.

Pointing to ongoing disagreements between TTFI President Meghna Ahlawat and Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta, the ministry's five-page order raised concerns over procedural missteps and lack of transparency. The suspension includes a loss of governmental financial support and other federation-related benefits.

As an interim solution, the Indian Olympic Association is tasked with devising temporary administrative structures to stabilize the sport. This comes after TTFI's response to a show-cause notice was deemed inadequate by the ministry. Meanwhile, leading players, including Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, who brought bronze medals to India, face an uncertain future.