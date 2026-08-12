Race Against Time: Colombian Earthquake Rescue Efforts

Colombian rescue teams raced against time on Wednesday to locate survivors trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed structures following a powerful earthquake that claimed nearly 250 lives. In Cali's Torres del Limonar complex, emergency workers continued their search for signs of life after the 7.4-magnitude tremor hit Colombia on Monday morning.

Camilo Cano, a fire department official from Bogota, expressed hope for more rescues with a critical window of four days post-quake. Over 20 individuals were saved by local crews from Cali's collapsed apartment complex in the initial hours, with additional survivors later extracted from the wreckage.

Cano noted that large gatherings initially hampered search efforts, complicating the ability to hear trapped individuals. Movement on the debris heightened risks of aftershock damage, prompting police to enforce stricter site controls. Volunteers are now assigned specific roles to aid in streamlined rescue operations.