Everton's Martin Sherif Faces Betting Scandal

Everton forward Martin ​Sherif is under scrutiny after being charged with violating the Football Association's (FA) betting regulations. The young player allegedly placed 61 bets on soccer games spanning a period of 15 months, according to a statement by the FA on Wednesday.

Sherif, aged 20, has yet to make his debut for Everton's senior team. Last season, he was loaned out to third-tier clubs, Rotherham United and Port Vale. The FA is accusing him of breaching Rule E1.2 for bets made between November 20, 2024, and February 12, 2026.

Martin Sherif joins the list of footballers facing such charges, with Ivan Toney previously receiving an eight-month ban in 2023 for 232 infractions of the betting rules. The FA has given Sherif a deadline until Monday, August 17, to respond to the allegations.