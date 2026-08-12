Russia Threatens Retaliation Over Vessel Seizures

As European countries increase sanctions and detain Russian vessels, President Vladimir Putin warns of retaliatory measures. Russia's Pacific Fleet is prepared to inspect and detain foreign vessels linked to unfriendly states. Tensions escalate as both sides accuse each other of piracy and law violations in international waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:56 IST
Russia Threatens Retaliation Over Vessel Seizures
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President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning that Russia will retaliate if European countries proceed with seizing Russian merchant vessels. This statement was made during naval drills in Russia's far east, amidst escalating tensions over maritime sanctions.

Amid the EU's intensifying scrutiny on Russia's so-called shadow fleet, Putin condemned such actions as piracy and robbery, vowing to respond decisively. Meanwhile, Viktor Liina, commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet, affirmed that their forces are prepared to inspect and detain vessels associated with hostile nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has further accused the EU of misusing its naval operation in the Mediterranean to unjustly target Russian vessels. The situation remains volatile as both sides defend their maritime operations under mounting geopolitical strain.

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