President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning that Russia will retaliate if European countries proceed with seizing Russian merchant vessels. This statement was made during naval drills in Russia's far east, amidst escalating tensions over maritime sanctions.

Amid the EU's intensifying scrutiny on Russia's so-called shadow fleet, Putin condemned such actions as piracy and robbery, vowing to respond decisively. Meanwhile, Viktor Liina, commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet, affirmed that their forces are prepared to inspect and detain vessels associated with hostile nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has further accused the EU of misusing its naval operation in the Mediterranean to unjustly target Russian vessels. The situation remains volatile as both sides defend their maritime operations under mounting geopolitical strain.