Cadillac Stirs Formula One with New Leadership

Formula One newcomers Cadillac have brought in Marcin Budkowski as their new principal, marking a significant leadership change for the team. The announcement came on Wednesday, with Budkowski set to replace Graeme Lowdon.

At 49 years old, Budkowski is a seasoned Polish-French engineer who has notably worked with Ferrari and McLaren, as well as the sport's governing body, the FIA.

With a wealth of experience in the Formula One industry, Budkowski's appointment aims to steer Cadillac towards a competitive edge in the high-stakes racing arena.