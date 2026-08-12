Cadillac Stirs Formula One with New Leadership
Cadillac has appointed Marcin Budkowski, a Polish-French engineer with extensive experience at Ferrari, McLaren, and the FIA, as their new principal in their Formula One venture. Budkowski replaces Graeme Lowdon and brings his expertise to the newcomer team in hopes of capturing competitive success.
- Country:
- Poland
Formula One newcomers Cadillac have brought in Marcin Budkowski as their new principal, marking a significant leadership change for the team. The announcement came on Wednesday, with Budkowski set to replace Graeme Lowdon.
At 49 years old, Budkowski is a seasoned Polish-French engineer who has notably worked with Ferrari and McLaren, as well as the sport's governing body, the FIA.
With a wealth of experience in the Formula One industry, Budkowski's appointment aims to steer Cadillac towards a competitive edge in the high-stakes racing arena.