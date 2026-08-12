Sreejesh Sets High Bar for India's 2026 Hockey World Cup Aspirations

As the countdown to the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup ticks on, former India captain PR Sreejesh has laid down a formidable challenge for his team. A top-four finish, he asserts, should be India's baseline target as they gear up for the tournament in Belgium & Netherlands in August 2026.

India finds itself in Pool D with England, Pakistan, and Wales, promising intense matches set in Amstelveen, Netherlands. While Sreejesh is confident in the quality and depth of the squad, he emphasizes that a medal finish, whether silver, gold, or bronze, would be an added triumph. Encouraging his team to stay grounded yet ambitious, Sreejesh highlighted the squad's blend of experience and youth.

Addressing the inevitable pressure of the World Cup, Sreejesh advised the team to remain calm and trust their training. He urged the players to seize the opportunity and deliver their best performances on such a grand stage, reinforcing the importance of focusing on individual roles to prevent performance lapses.