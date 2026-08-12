Romelu Lukaku: A New Chapter at Fenerbahce
Romelu Lukaku has transferred from Italy's Serie A to the Turkish Super Lig by joining Fenerbahce. Despite an injury-riddled season, the Belgian striker remains optimistic as he embarks on this new journey, returning to Turkey where he spent his childhood. Fenerbahce eager to leverage his experience.
- Country:
- Turkey
Romelu Lukaku has made a significant move from Italy's Serie A to join Turkey's Fenerbahce, as announced by the club this Wednesday.
The Belgian forward, previously with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Inter Milan, expressed being honored to join a club rich in history, despite an injury-laden previous season limiting his appearances.
Lukaku, who contributed to Belgium's progress to the World Cup quarter-finals, finds emotional significance as he returns to Turkey, reminiscent of his early life, ahead of Fenerbahce's upcoming season opener against Genclerbirligi.