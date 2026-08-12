Romelu Lukaku: A New Chapter at Fenerbahce

Romelu Lukaku has transferred from Italy's Serie A to the Turkish Super Lig by joining Fenerbahce. Despite an injury-riddled season, the Belgian striker remains optimistic as he embarks on this new journey, returning to Turkey where he spent his childhood. Fenerbahce eager to leverage his experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:09 IST
Romelu Lukaku: A New Chapter at Fenerbahce
Romelu Lukaku
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Romelu Lukaku has made a significant move from Italy's Serie A to join Turkey's Fenerbahce, as announced by the club this Wednesday.

The Belgian forward, previously with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Inter Milan, expressed being honored to join a club rich in history, despite an injury-laden previous season limiting his appearances.

Lukaku, who contributed to Belgium's progress to the World Cup quarter-finals, finds emotional significance as he returns to Turkey, reminiscent of his early life, ahead of Fenerbahce's upcoming season opener against Genclerbirligi.

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