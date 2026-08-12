Punjab Kings Kick Off Skill-Focused IPL Off-Season Camp

Punjab Kings launched a five-day off-season camp at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Aimed at skill development, it includes six players training under coach Trevor Gonsalves. This initiative is part of a broader off-season strategy to enhance player readiness. More camps focused on skill and fitness will follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:35 IST
Punjab Kings Kick Off Skill-Focused IPL Off-Season Camp
Punjab Kings players in off-season camp. (Photo: Punjab Kings). Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Kings, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, have commenced a concentrated five-day off-season camp at New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh as of Tuesday, August 11. This initiative focuses exclusively on skill development, allowing players to sharpen specific areas of their game without the pressure of competitive fixtures.

A select group of six players, namely Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey, and Nehal Wadhera, are participating in this camp. This diverse lineup includes both seasoned squad members and promising talents, presenting the coaching team with an opportunity to work closely with players at various stages in their cricketing careers. The sessions are being supervised by Trevor Gonsalves, ensuring focused and specialized coaching.

This camp is the first in a series planned for the off-season as part of the franchise's comprehensive strategy to keep players competitive and prepared long before the next IPL season kicks off. Following this initiative, additional camps will occur, placing further emphasis on skill and fitness, as the Punjab Kings aim to build a formidable team foundation for future campaigns.

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