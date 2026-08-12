Sha'Carri Richardson Eyes Ultimate Championship Glory in Budapest

American sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson has accepted an invitation to compete in the women's 100m at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. The event marks a return to the site of her historic world title claimed two years ago, as revealed through her Instagram stories.

The 26-year-old star boasts a championship-record time of 10.65 seconds in the 100m, a feat achieved at the 2023 World Championships in the same city. Despite not securing direct entry through the latest Olympic or World Championship routes, her ranking ensures her eligibility.

The championship in Budapest, scheduled for September 11-13, will feature Richardson amidst 360 athletes across 28 events. Her participation promises another thrilling competition in a venue where she's previously shone, adding excitement to the season finale.