Sha'Carri Richardson Eyes Ultimate Championship Glory in Budapest

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is set to compete at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, where she previously claimed a world title. Invited via Instagram, she will race in the 100m event from September 11 to 13, hoping to repeat past successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:39 IST
Sha'Carri Richardson Eyes Ultimate Championship Glory in Budapest
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. (Photo: Instagram/ Sha'Carri Richardson). Image Credit: ANI

American sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson has accepted an invitation to compete in the women's 100m at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. The event marks a return to the site of her historic world title claimed two years ago, as revealed through her Instagram stories.

The 26-year-old star boasts a championship-record time of 10.65 seconds in the 100m, a feat achieved at the 2023 World Championships in the same city. Despite not securing direct entry through the latest Olympic or World Championship routes, her ranking ensures her eligibility.

The championship in Budapest, scheduled for September 11-13, will feature Richardson amidst 360 athletes across 28 events. Her participation promises another thrilling competition in a venue where she's previously shone, adding excitement to the season finale.

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