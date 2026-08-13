Starlink Expands Reach: Vietnam Joins the Satellite Internet Revolution

Starlink, the satellite internet service by Elon Musk's SpaceX, has officially entered the Vietnamese market. The service allows Vietnamese households to subscribe via starlink.com.vn at an affordable rate of 1.13 million dong per month, beginning a new chapter in the country’s connectivity landscape.

The entry into Vietnam marks Starlink’s sixth Southeast Asian venture, following other countries like Indonesia and Malaysia. The Vietnamese government, in a progressive move, waived foreign ownership limits to facilitate this trial operation, which initially limits the service to 600,000 subscribers until the end of 2030.

Established in September 2025, Starlink Services Vietnam has been allocated a charter capital of 30 billion dong to support operations. The government has also approved the construction of four ground gateway stations, asserting its commitment to technological growth.