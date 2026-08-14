Shubman Gill Backs Young Talent as India Faces Sri Lanka in Milestone Test
India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, endorses newcomer Manav Suthar for the crucial No. 8 all-rounder spot as India embarks on its 600th Test against Sri Lanka. Despite key player absences, Gill believes the team remains strong and is focused on the World Test Championship campaign.
In anticipation of India’s 600th Test match, set to commence in Galle against Sri Lanka, captain Shubman Gill has placed his confidence in promising all-rounder Manav Suthar. With India adopting a more specialized player lineup, Suthar is seen as a potential game-changer, aiming to provide crucial batting depth.
Despite sidelining of key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan due to injuries, Gill asserts that the team’s morale remains unaffected. Reinforcements have been made with Auqib Nabi and Sarfaraz Khan stepping in. Gill remains optimistic about the squad's ability to perform irrespective of conditions.
Veterans KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have shared past experiences of playing in Sri Lanka, aiding team preparation. Selection dilemmas persist between Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna, with Mohammed Siraj expected to play. This series is vital for India’s standings in the World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.