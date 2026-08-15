Ciro Immobile Retires: An Era of Goals and Glory Ends

Former Italy and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has retired from professional football to spend more time with family. Immobile, 36, scored 306 goals in 599 club matches and 17 international goals. He was part of Italy's Euro 2020-winning team and Lazio's all-time leading scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 01:15 IST
Ciro Immobile Retires: An Era of Goals and Glory Ends
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a poignant move marking the end of an illustrious career, former Italy and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has retired from professional football. Known for his remarkable goal-scoring ability, Immobile has decided to prioritize time with his family after a 17-year career.

Immobile, 36, joined Paris FC from Bologna in February but has now opted to hang up his boots. In a formidable career totaling 306 goals in 599 club appearances and 17 goals in 57 matches for Italy, he has left a memorable mark in the football world.

His career highlights include being part of Italy's victorious Euro 2020 squad and achieving legendary status at Lazio, where he became the club's all-time top scorer. Among numerous accolades, Immobile was awarded the 2020 European Golden Shoe.

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