In a poignant move marking the end of an illustrious career, former Italy and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has retired from professional football. Known for his remarkable goal-scoring ability, Immobile has decided to prioritize time with his family after a 17-year career.

Immobile, 36, joined Paris FC from Bologna in February but has now opted to hang up his boots. In a formidable career totaling 306 goals in 599 club appearances and 17 goals in 57 matches for Italy, he has left a memorable mark in the football world.

His career highlights include being part of Italy's victorious Euro 2020 squad and achieving legendary status at Lazio, where he became the club's all-time top scorer. Among numerous accolades, Immobile was awarded the 2020 European Golden Shoe.