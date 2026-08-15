Arteta's Arsenal: From Underdogs to Premier League Defenders
Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, ended a 22-year Premier League title drought last season. Retaining the title is a rare feat, achieved by only three managers in history. Arteta, now the longest-serving manager in the league, aims to lead the team through the 2026-27 campaign amidst managerial changes in rival clubs.
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Last season, Arsenal finally broke a 22-year spell, clinching the Premier League title, a feat that history shows is not easily sustained. The challenge now before manager Mikel Arteta is the elusive task of defending the crown, a success only achieved by Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola in the past.
Entering the 2026-27 season, Arteta aims to join this exclusive circle of champions. At 44, he stands as the Premier League's longest-tenured boss, bringing stability to Arsenal as rival clubs Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea adapt under new management.
Arteta's squad has bolstered its ranks with the signing of Bruno Guimaraes for £75 million, reinforcing Arsenal's resolve to sustain their winning ways. With expectations now of excellence rather than fear of failure, Arteta has redefined Arsenal's identity, transforming them from chasers to pace-setters in the football world.
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