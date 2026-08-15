Indian Duo Dominates Day One with Unbeaten Fifties
India's KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal excelled with unbeaten fifties, leading their team to a dominant 197-1, as they closed day one of the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle on a strong note.
- Country:
- India
India’s cricket team demonstrated remarkable strength as KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal each scored unbeaten half-centuries on the opening day of the first test against Sri Lanka.
The match, held in Galle, saw the tourists reach an impressive 197-1 at tea.
The solid performance by the duo showcased their exceptional batting form.
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