Indian Duo Dominates Day One with Unbeaten Fifties

India's KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal excelled with unbeaten fifties, leading their team to a dominant 197-1, as they closed day one of the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle on a strong note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 16:08 IST
Indian Duo Dominates Day One with Unbeaten Fifties
  • Country:
  • India

India’s cricket team demonstrated remarkable strength as KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal each scored unbeaten half-centuries on the opening day of the first test against Sri Lanka.

The match, held in Galle, saw the tourists reach an impressive 197-1 at tea.

The solid performance by the duo showcased their exceptional batting form.

TRENDING

1
Unshaken: Papua New Guinea's Resilience Amid Earthquake

Unshaken: Papua New Guinea's Resilience Amid Earthquake

Papua New Guinea
2
Reflection Amidst Tragedy: The Untimely Death of Jason Arday

Reflection Amidst Tragedy: The Untimely Death of Jason Arday

United Kingdom
3
Tremors in Sumatra: Earthquake Shakes Northern Indonesia

Tremors in Sumatra: Earthquake Shakes Northern Indonesia

Indonesia
4
Contrasting Earthquake Responses: A Tale of Two Nations

Contrasting Earthquake Responses: A Tale of Two Nations

Venezuela

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

Cheaper Finance, Faster Delivery: ADB’s Project Support Lending Targets Infrastructure Gaps

Beyond Borders: How China’s Development Solutions Could Shape a Greener and Resilient Asia

Progressed, Not Prepared: The Classroom Reality Behind South Africa’s Inclusion Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026