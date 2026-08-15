Fatal Israeli Strikes Intensify Tensions in Southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least nine people, including children and two women. The attacks occurred in the villages of Ansar and Deir El Zahrani amidst ongoing tensions post U.S.-brokered peace framework. Lebanese leaders condemn the strikes, asserting the victims were non-combatants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 16:11 IST
Fatal Israeli Strikes Intensify Tensions in Southern Lebanon
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a tragic escalation, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon have left at least nine people dead, according to the state's news agency. Strikes targeted the villages of Ansar and Deir El Zahrani, claiming lives that included women and children.

The assaults are some of the deadliest incidents since Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-mediated peace framework with Israel, which has generated controversy and rejection from Hezbollah. Lebanese leaders have condemned these attacks, asserting the victims were civilians.

Israel defends the strikes, stating their actions targeted Hezbollah infrastructure to ensure security. However, Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, have voiced strong opposition, insisting the casualties were not legitimate military targets.

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