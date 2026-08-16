Australia's Captain Confident in Team's Rebound Post Bangladesh Defeat

Following a nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia’s cricket captain Pat Cummins has expressed his belief that the team can recover, while admitting changes may be needed to address batting issues.

In the series-opener, Australia, the world's top-ranked test cricket nation, was dismissed for 198 on a difficult pitch, with veteran Steve Smith and all-rounder Cameron Green being the only significant contributors. Cummins acknowledged the team's lack of excuses and highlighted the need to improve on batting time.

Despite the defeat, Cummins remains optimistic about bouncing back before the final test in Mackay, Queensland, and insists that team discussions will be crucial in making necessary improvements. Selectors have maintained trust in underperformers Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne, but their positions may be reconsidered if performances do not improve.