German Investments in the U.S. Hit Record Lows Amid Trade Uncertainty

German investments in the United States have plummeted to a three-year low as the Trump administration's policies create uncertainty. According to the German Economic Institute, direct investments fell to €4.3 billion in the first half of 2026. Existing companies reinvest profits, but new capital investments are lagging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 15:10 IST
German Investments in the U.S. Hit Record Lows Amid Trade Uncertainty
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  • Country:
  • United States

German companies have dramatically cut their investments in the United States, reaching the lowest levels in three years amid ongoing trade uncertainties fueled by the Trump administration's policies.

The German Economic Institute, using data from Germany's central bank, reported a significant drop of nearly two-thirds in first-half direct investments this year, amounting to €4.3 billion. This decline reflects broader economic tensions between the two transatlantic trading partners.

Despite a reduction in new capital commitments, existing German companies continue to reinvest their U.S. earnings, indicating that America remains a lucrative market. However, the overall investment climate is fraught with caution as companies navigate possible tariff increases and changing diplomatic landscapes.

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