Trump's Economic Offensive: New Sanctions on Iran Loom

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose unprecedented economic sanctions on Iran, targeting their energy and financial sectors. The Trump administration is considering sanctions on Chinese refineries and banks that engage with Iranian oil. Discussions about a potential land blockade with Iran's neighbors are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 15:30 IST
Trump's Economic Offensive: New Sanctions on Iran Loom
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U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose new economic sanctions on Iran, marking a significant escalation in Washington's ongoing economic offensive. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at measures that are unprecedented, as the administration targets Iran's vital sectors.

The sanctions have extended to Iran's shadow oil fleet, insurers, and digital exchanges, with Treasury data revealing over 1,000 people and entities have been affected since Trump's second term began. China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, faces secondary sanctions targeting its independent refineries and banks involved in Iranian transactions.

Rumors of a land blockade involving Iran's neighboring nations circulate, yet execution challenges and potential repercussions raise concerns. The Trump administration remains cautious about provoking China, a critical player due to its strategic minerals required for technological advancement.

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