India's Bold Move in Cooking Gas Production amid Global Turmoil
India has established a daily production target for cooking gas at 63,810 metric tons to secure domestic supply as global conflicts disrupt fuel availability. This decision follows a government order aiming to create a buffer against supply chain disturbances caused by geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- India
India has imposed a daily production target of 63,810 metric tons for cooking gas at both state-run and private refineries. This directive comes as a strategic measure to secure domestic gas supplies following supply chain disruptions caused by ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.
This government order, issued on August 13, aims to protect India's fuel market from the volatility of international supplies. The country seeks to build adequate buffer stocks to ensure continuous availability of this essential commodity.
By setting this ambitious production target, India demonstrates a proactive approach to stabilizing domestic energy supplies amidst uncertainties in global markets.
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