Innovative Anti-Time-Wasting Rule Makes Neymar the First Victim

Neymar, captain of Santos, became the first player in Brazil's Serie A to be removed from a match for a minute under a new rule active this season to curb time-wasting by goalkeepers.

The incident occurred when Santos secured a 3-0 win against Vasco, as goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao required medical attention, prompting the enforcement of the rule, which mandates an outfield player to temporarily leave the field.

The rule, also set to be tested in the Premier League, was put into action when the referee instructed Neymar to leave, as the Santos coach did not nominate a player quickly enough.