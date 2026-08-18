David Warner Fined for Drink-Driving: Cricket Star Faces Broad Consequences

Former Australian cricketer David Warner was fined $1,065 for drink-driving after being caught in Sydney. Warner, known for his cricket achievements, admitted guilt and faces added penalties due to children in his car during the offense. The incident has impacted Warner's commercial opportunities and his role as Sydney Thunder captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:14 IST
David Warner Fined for Drink-Driving: Cricket Star Faces Broad Consequences
David Warner

Renowned former Australia batsman David Warner has been fined A$1,500 ($1,065) for drink-driving by a Sydney court. The conviction follows an April arrest after Warner failed a breath test during Easter weekend while driving home with his family.

Warner's blood-alcohol level was over twice the legal limit, and his attempt to swap seats with a female passenger was noted during the court proceedings. Judge Clare Farnan acknowledged Warner's unlikelihood to re-offend but highlighted the prevalence of drink-driving-related crashes in New South Wales.

The incident, exacerbated by the presence of children in the car, mandates an interlock device for Warner's vehicle. His legal team sought to avoid conviction, citing the media's impact on his career, including his work with Fox Sports Australia and as Sydney Thunder's captain in the Big Bash League.

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