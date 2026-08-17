Cricket Legends Return: WCL 2026 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Lineup

The World Championship of Legends returns from October 3-18, featuring cricket icons like AB De Villiers and Yuvraj Singh. The third season promises greater star power with the inclusion of names such as David Warner. It's set to captivate global audiences with unforgettable cricket moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:27 IST
Cricket Legends Return: WCL 2026 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Lineup
WCL's latest season starts from October 3. (Photo: WCL). Image Credit: ANI

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is back for its latest season from October 3 to 18, promising an exciting lineup of cricket's biggest stars, including AB De Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, and David Warner. This year, the league aims to surpass its previous successes with increased star power and intensified rivalries.

Following two record-breaking seasons, the WCL 2026 edition sees the addition of the Bangladesh Champions to the tournament. India Champions previously clinched the first season against Pakistan Champions, while South Africa Champions took the title in the second season, also defeating Pakistan Champions.

WCL Season 3 is set to be especially significant with the involvement of many renowned players, such as AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, DJ Bravo, and Shahid Afridi. Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, described it as a special season with major surprises and expanded international reach, promising to elevate the legacy of iconic cricket.

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