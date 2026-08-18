Williams Sisters Make Memorable Doubles Return at Cincinnati Open

Serena and Venus Williams returned to doubles action for the first time since 2022 at the Cincinnati Open, though they faced a first-round defeat.

The sisters lost 2-6, 6-1 (10-8) to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns. Despite the loss, Serena expressed joy in shaking off some rust and enjoying the experience.

The Williams sisters, renowned for their 14 major doubles wins, last competed together at the 2022 U.S. Open. A knee injury previously forced them to withdraw from Wimbledon, but they received a wild card entry for Cincinnati.