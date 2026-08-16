Thiago Tirante's Stunning Upset Over Djokovic at Cincinnati

Thiago Agustin Tirante defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open. Djokovic struggled with the heat and required a medical timeout. Tirante capitalized on Djokovic's errors to secure victory and advance to the next round, marking the biggest win of his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 03:36 IST
Thiago Tirante's Stunning Upset Over Djokovic at Cincinnati
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a remarkable turn of events at the Cincinnati Open, Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante upset tennis giant Novak Djokovic with a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic, who appeared to struggle with the heat, required a medical timeout during the match.

The Serbian tennis star started strong, easily taking the first set. However, the intense humidity began to wear him down, particularly in a challenging third game of the second set. Tirante took advantage of Djokovic's uncharacteristic errors in the deciding moments.

The victory marks a significant milestone for Tirante's career, setting up a third-round clash with Spain's Martin Landaluce. Meanwhile, Djokovic will focus on regrouping in preparation for the upcoming U.S. Open.

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