Barcelona's Bold Move: Rodri's Stellar Journey from Manchester City

Barcelona have secured the transfer of Spanish midfielder Rodri from Manchester City for a significant fee, signing him until 2030. The World Cup star and Ballon d'Or winner, despite recent physical setbacks, is expected to be a key player, continuing his celebrated career at the LaLiga club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:27 IST
Barcelona's Bold Move: Rodri's Stellar Journey from Manchester City
Rodri

Barcelona has signed Rodri, the acclaimed Spanish midfielder, from Manchester City in a high-profile transfer. The LaLiga club announced the acquisition on Tuesday, securing Rodri’s services until June 2030 for a reported fee of £65.4 million. This strategic move sees Barcelona beat fierce rivals Real Madrid to Rodri’s signature.

Rodri, fresh off a World Cup victory where he was also named the tournament’s best player, joins Barcelona amid ongoing health recovery. Despite current challenges, including recent back surgery that delayed his season start, his illustrious career promises a formidable addition to Barcelona's roster.

During his six-year tenure at Manchester City, Rodri amassed an impressive collection of titles, including four Premier League championships, the Champions League, and two FA Cups. As he transitions to Barcelona, the football world keenly watches how this chapter further cements his legacy.

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