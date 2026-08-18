Crisis in PoJK: Urgent Calls for International Support and Transparency

The Ministry of External Affairs urges global solidarity as essential services and rights are disrupted in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Protests, commodity shortages, and internet shutdowns compound local struggles, while concerns about transparency and participation mar the electoral process, prompting calls for independent audits and reliable communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:17 IST
Crisis in PoJK: Urgent Calls for International Support and Transparency
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/Youtube@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sounded the alarm over worsening conditions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), citing urgent needs for international sympathy and support as residents face shortages of essential commodities. Continued restrictions imposed by the Pakistani government have led to significant disruptions in daily life, resulting in loss of life and injuries during protests.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed these pressing issues at a biweekly media briefing, emphasizing the profound impact of disrupted services on the region's populace. He highlighted the ongoing struggles for basic rights and called for global solidarity to aid ordinary citizens, who remain in dire straits amid communication blackouts and curtailed freedoms.

The Human Rights Council of PoJK has taken a stand against the prolonged internet service shutdown, which severely hampers education, business, and overseas communication. Alongside this, recent electoral processes have come under scrutiny, with the council advocating for independent audits, transparency, and platforms for public grievances to ensure a credible and participatory political landscape.

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