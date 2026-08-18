Crisis in PoJK: Urgent Calls for International Support and Transparency

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sounded the alarm over worsening conditions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), citing urgent needs for international sympathy and support as residents face shortages of essential commodities. Continued restrictions imposed by the Pakistani government have led to significant disruptions in daily life, resulting in loss of life and injuries during protests.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed these pressing issues at a biweekly media briefing, emphasizing the profound impact of disrupted services on the region's populace. He highlighted the ongoing struggles for basic rights and called for global solidarity to aid ordinary citizens, who remain in dire straits amid communication blackouts and curtailed freedoms.

The Human Rights Council of PoJK has taken a stand against the prolonged internet service shutdown, which severely hampers education, business, and overseas communication. Alongside this, recent electoral processes have come under scrutiny, with the council advocating for independent audits, transparency, and platforms for public grievances to ensure a credible and participatory political landscape.