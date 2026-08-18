WUC Condemns Chinese Surveillance of Uyghur-Australians Amid Rising Tensions

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) denounces Chinese authorities for allegedly monitoring Uyghur-Australians visiting East Turkistan, citing restrictions and extensive vetting. Testimonies reveal pressure tactics on family communication and surveillance. WUC urges Australia to shield its Uyghur residents from Chinese transnational repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:11 IST
WUC Condemns Chinese Surveillance of Uyghur-Australians Amid Rising Tensions
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued a strong condemnation of alleged actions by Chinese authorities involving the surveillance and intimidation of Uyghur-Australian citizens and permanent residents. According to WUC, recent investigations by Human Rights Watch reveal that Uyghur-Australians face significant hurdles when attempting to visit family in East Turkistan.

The WUC claims that visits are often contingent on extensive background checks and constant surveillance. In some cases, Uyghur-Australians resort to phone calls as their primary communication method due to travel restrictions, with calls allegedly monitored by Chinese authorities. Those who can travel reportedly encounter heavy surveillance and are asked to report activities to officials daily.

Citing personal accounts, WUC describes instances where Uyghur-Australians were subjected to multiple interrogations, some lasting over seven hours, pressured for information on Uyghur activists in Australia. The organization highlights concerns over Article 63 of China's Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity, warning about its implications for Uyghurs abroad. WUC urges the Australian government to protect Uyghur residents against Chinese transnational repression.

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