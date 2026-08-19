Heidi Overton Tapped to Lead the FDA Amid Political Challenges
Donald Trump selects Heidi Overton as the new FDA commissioner following Marty Makary's resignation. Overton, currently a White House aide, faces the task of restoring agency credibility amid criticism of its politicization and staff losses. Her nomination awaits Senate approval.
Donald Trump has chosen Heidi Overton, currently a White House policy aide, to head the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), following the resignation of previous chief Marty Makary.
Overton, a medical doctor, is set to lead an agency grappling with a loss of over 3,000 staff and issues of politicization, just as the public and industry express diminished confidence in the FDA's impartiality.
The nomination, which requires Senate approval, could mark a pivotal moment for the FDA, especially in light of its previous controversial administrative decisions under Makary.