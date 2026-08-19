Heidi Overton Tapped to Lead the FDA Amid Political Challenges

Donald Trump selects Heidi Overton as the new FDA commissioner following Marty Makary's resignation. Overton, currently a White House aide, faces the task of restoring agency credibility amid criticism of its politicization and staff losses. Her nomination awaits Senate approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 07:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 07:32 IST
Heidi Overton Tapped to Lead the FDA Amid Political Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump has chosen Heidi Overton, currently a White House policy aide, to head the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), following the resignation of previous chief Marty Makary.

Overton, a medical doctor, is set to lead an agency grappling with a loss of over 3,000 staff and issues of politicization, just as the public and industry express diminished confidence in the FDA's impartiality.

The nomination, which requires Senate approval, could mark a pivotal moment for the FDA, especially in light of its previous controversial administrative decisions under Makary.

TRENDING

1
Former Fauci adviser pleads guilty in US to conspiring to conceal COVID-19 records

Former Fauci adviser pleads guilty in US to conspiring to conceal COVID-19 r...

Global
2
Navigating the Straits: A Slow Passage

Navigating the Straits: A Slow Passage

Global
3
Financial Times Headlines: Top Stories Overview

Financial Times Headlines: Top Stories Overview

Global
4
U.S. and South Korea Scale Back Military Exercises Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers

U.S. and South Korea Scale Back Military Exercises Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026