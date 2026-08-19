India Poised for Victory: Unfinished Business at Galle

With six Sri Lankan wickets separating India from victory, the team is set to capitalize on its strong performance in the first Test at Galle. Sri Lanka needs 288 more runs on the final day to chase down India's 372-run target, as thrilling cricket action unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:39 IST
India Poised for Victory: Unfinished Business at Galle
Team India bus arrives at Galle International Stadium. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Team India stepped onto the Galle International Stadium grounds for the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka with a clear objective: to clinch the win by claiming six more wickets. Having set a competitive target of 372 runs, India eyes a crucial 1-0 lead in this two-match series.

On the fourth day's third session, Sri Lanka faced early setbacks, losing four wickets while attempting to chase the formidable target. Star batsman Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten at 25, partnering with skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, who was 31 not out, as they aimed to bridge the gap of 288 runs to victory.

India's bowling prowess, led by a standout performance from Manav Suthar, restricted Sri Lanka to 284 in their first innings after India posted an imposing 464. Despite a disciplined display from the Sri Lankan attack, notably Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya, India’s batsmen Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, and KL Rahul made vital contributions to maintain a competitive edge.

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