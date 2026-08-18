Varenne: The Legacy of a Legendary Trotter

Renowned for his elegance and athletic prowess, Italian trotter Varenne has left an indelible mark on both the racing world and beyond.

The celebrated horse died at age 31 of a heart attack, leaving behind over 2,000 descendants and a fan base spanning Italy to North America. Known as 'the Captain,' Varenne amassed 62 victories in 73 races, claiming €6 million in prizes and setting world records during his illustrious career.

His global fame saw him honored in the United States Harness Racing Hall of Fame in 2010, and his legacy thrives through his progeny.