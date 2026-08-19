Injury Sidelines Isack Hadjar for Dutch Grand Prix

In an unfortunate turn of events for Red Bull, young French driver Isack Hadjar is set to miss the Dutch Grand Prix after sustaining a wrist injury during routine training. The 21-year-old rising star suffered the injury at a gym session, casting doubt on his participation in the upcoming Formula One race at Zandvoort.

Sources indicate that Red Bull has yet to officially confirm the injury, but reports suggest that New Zealander Liam Lawson is poised to take Hadjar's place. At 24, Lawson races for Racing Bulls and is currently ninth in the drivers' standings, marking a potential comeback to the Red Bull team.

Lawson previously made headlines by debuting in Formula One at Zandvoort, stepping in for Daniel Ricciardo when he faced a similar wrist injury. Meanwhile, former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is anticipated to occupy Lawson's spot at Racing Bulls. Hadjar has showcased impressive talent in his rookie season and is considered a strong candidate for future leadership within the team alongside Max Verstappen.