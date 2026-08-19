Pioneering Opportunity: Ladakh's Historic 4% Sports Reservation in Govt Jobs

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of Ladakh has approved a 4% horizontal reservation for outstanding sportspersons in Group 'C' government jobs. This initiative, part of the 2026 Ladakh Sports Policy, aims to encourage youth participation in sports by offering career stability and financial incentives to talented athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:53 IST
Pioneering Opportunity: Ladakh's Historic 4% Sports Reservation in Govt Jobs
Ladakh LG VK Saxena (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has announced a groundbreaking decision to reserve 4% of Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted) government jobs in Ladakh for exceptional sportspersons. This initiative, which is the first of its kind in the country for a Union Territory, aims to make sports a viable career option for the youth in Ladakh.

The new rule, part of the Union Territory of Ladakh Outstanding Sportspersons Rules, 2026, offers a structured reservation framework for those who have excelled in national and international sports events. The policy includes athletes who compete in prestigious competitions like Khelo India Games and Inter-University events and recognizes achievements according to a prescribed scoring matrix.

This reservation strategy is part of Ladakh's comprehensive Sports Policy 2026, designed to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder young talents from pursuing sports. The reservation system provides long-term support through scholarships, coaching, and infrastructure, creating a robust system where talent is acknowledged and rewarded.

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